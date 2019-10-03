The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is holding a hazardous waste disposal event at Sullivan Central High School in Blountville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members are invited to drop off household disposable waste like automotive and marine products, home maintenance and improvement products, lawn and garden products, old medicines and drugs, florescent bulbs, and photo processing chemicals, according to the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s website.

The drop-off site will not accept medical and biological waste, explosives, radioactive items or business waste.

