ABINGDON, Va. — Allison Mays wants more time to serve on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
She’s currently the board’s vice chair and has spent four years on the board, calling herself proud of several achievements, especially when forming a Washington County committee to work on rural childhood poverty.
Mays, 46, is the director of grant writing and advancement for Mount Rogers Community Services in Wytheville.
On Nov. 5, Mays will be challenged by Charlie S. Hargis Jr., who says he wants to serve on the board to make changes.
“I think we need to make some changes in the way things are done,” said Hargis. “And we need to make sure the agencies are giving an accurate budget if they’re going to receive taxpayer money.”
Now retired, Hargis has owned several businesses around the area, including an auto repair firm in Abingdon.
Mays says she wanted to join the board to share her “passion and experience.”
Now, Mays says the county is challenged by economic development but says, “We’re open for business, and it’s a good place to bring business.”
Hargis, on the other hand, said, “I think we need to be much more business-friendly than we are and not only to new businesses but our current businesses.”
As for the recent proposal to move the county courthouse to Abingdon’s old Kmart, Mays says she now wishes the referendum on the upcoming ballot could be rescinded.
“Personally,” Mays said, “I will be voting against the referendum.”
Hargis is also against the option of moving the courthouse, saying, “A move to the Kmart is not the way to handle it.”
Hargis criticized county leaders for how the matter has been handled.
“I don’t think they’ve gone about this in a very open manner,” Hargis said. “And I think there are a lot of people in the county who have not been told what is going on with it.”
