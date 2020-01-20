NORTON, Va. — As thousands of gun rights advocates gather in Richmond on Monday to protest gun control measures proposed in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, two charter buses full of people traveled from Norton on Sunday night to participate in the demonstrations.
In freezing temperatures and snow flurries, the group gathered in a Norton parking lot and heard from a number of speakers before boarding two charter buses to Richmond. Among the speakers was Chuck Slemp, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, according to a release from his office.
“Our values are under attack. Our rights are in jeopardy. Our safety is in danger. The governor wants to release violent criminals from prison early and at the same time disarm law-abiding citizens. So, we are headed to Richmond to make sure that the General Assembly knows where we stand,” Slemp said in the release.
An organization called the Wise County Patriots Group organized the send-off, which drew about 150 people, the release states.
Demonstrators — many of them armed — started arriving in Richmond early Monday morning. However, people will not be able to bring firearms onto Capitol grounds due to a state of emergency Governor Ralph Northam declared ahead of the rally. The temporary weapons ban is in place through Tuesday evening.
In issuing the declaration, the governor’s office noted that “law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.”
Two gun rights groups launched a legal challenge to the temporary ban, although a Richmond Circuit Court judge upheld the ban and the Virginia Supreme Court declined to overturn that decision.
“The only emergency in Richmond is the one created by the Governor and his divisive rhetoric and dangerous proposals. Our residents are headed to Richmond for the right reasons, to peacefully assemble and petition our government at our statehouse. We pray for the safety of everyone today. I firmly condemn any acts of violence, bigotry, and hatred,” Slept said in the release. “And I want to say thank you to all those in law enforcement who are working hard keeping everyone safe across our entire Commonwealth.”
Some of the proposals under consideration include mandatory background checks, limiting handgun purchases to one per month and the creation of an “extreme risk protective order” to allow authorities to temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person poses an immediate threat to themselves or others, also known as a “red flag” law.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, shared photos on his Facebook page Friday morning of hundreds of demonstrators outside the state capitol.
