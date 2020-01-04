Gun control, casino gaming among issues awaiting Virginia lawmakers

Gun control and casino gaming are among the prime topics facing Virginia lawmakers as they return to Richmond this week for the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
It will be a historic session as Democrats have their first trifecta since 1993, with majorities in both the Senate and House, as well as occupying the governor’s mansion, according to the website Ballotopedia.com.
Legislation designed to limit access to weapons and potentially outlaw some currently legal firearms is a long-time priority of Gov. Ralph Northam and — to that end — more than 20 pieces of legislation dealing with guns, gun ownership and firearm purchases have been pre-filed before the session, which convenes Wednesday.
Northam supports many of the same bills that failed to gain any traction in 2019 when the GOP controlled both the state House and Senate.
This should make for a “very different session,” according to Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, who expects gun-related legislation will spark “very testy” debates.
But gun rights issues aren’t the only major plank in the Democratic platform.
“The Democratic caucus has made it clear they will have a different approach when it comes to the business sector. I think they’ll make a dedicated attempt at repealing Virginia’s Right to Work status, and there will be a major push for a drastic minimum wage increase,” O’Quinn said.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said there are a number of environmental bills proposed, including a “Virginia Green New Deal” and a greenhouse gas initiative that he plans to oppose.
“We have all been pro-energy — all forms of energy — in Southwest Virginia. We believe Southwest Virginia should remain the energy capital of Virginia and that includes natural gas and coal, and we will fight all along the way to make sure those are still part of our energy sources in the commonwealth,” Pillion said.
The governor has also released his biennial budget, which includes proposed increases in state cigarette and fuel taxes, new taxes on slot machine-style “skill games,” along with proposed increased funding for education, passenger rail and renewable resources. The budget projects 4% year over year growth in each year of the biennium.
Gun control
“I think Second Amendment issues will get most of the attention early on. I suspect they [Democrats] will queue a bunch of these up and some combination of Militia, Police and Public Safety and Courts and Justice committees. They will probably roll these things out of the gate early,” O’Quinn said. “I think it is going to be one of the biggest topics, but I think they’re going to move very rapidly on this one and get those bills out of the House and over to the Senate.”
Democrats hold a 10-vote majority in the 100-member House, and O’Quinn predicted there was no way House Republicans opposed to the bills could stop them.
“There are no conservative Democrats in the House. … They’ve got 55 votes, and I suspect they’ll keep all 55 on everything they want to pass,” O’Quinn said. “When things get to the Senate, you’ve got a different story. … I think the debate is going to be very different on the Senate side given the raw numbers. They [Democrats] have a 21-19 majority so, if one peels off, the lieutenant governor can cast the deciding vote. But if two peel off, then that particular bill is effectively dead.”
O’Quinn predicted some Democratic senators — including Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and John Edwards, D-Roanoke, whose primarily rural districts are more conservative-leaning — could be the swing votes in the Senate.
Pillion, who succeeds retiring Sen. Bill Carrico in the 40th District, agreed.
“I believe there are some senators that represent more rural areas and will feel their constituents aren’t in agreeance with a lot of these bills that have been proposed,” Pillion said. “I will be voting ‘no’ on all these Second Amendment infringement bills. I said from the beginning of my campaign, if we saw a change in power, expect this to happen and here we are.”
Calling it a “silver lining,” Pillion said the gun control measures have stirred the conservative electorate.
“A giant is awake now with all the legislation introduced to infringe on your Second Amendment rights,” Pillion said. “I’ve received more emails and more messages and more phone calls on this one topic than ever before. … I think we will see a different election outcome the next time we elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in Virginia.”
He noted that more than 100 local government bodies have approved Second Amendment sanctuary bills in response to the proposed gun legislation.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, predicted it will be a “very tough session” for Southwest Virginia given all the controversy over this issue.
Among the gun bills, legislation would:
» Require background checks on all firearms sales and transactions. The bill mandates that any person selling, renting, trading, or transferring a firearm must first obtain the results of a background check before completing the transaction.
» Ban ownership of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines of greater than 10 rounds, bump stocks and silencers.
» Reinstate Virginia’s former law allowing only one handgun purchase within a 30-day period.
» Require lost and stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement within 24 hours.
» Create an Extreme Risk Protective Order, allowing law enforcement and the courts to temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person exhibits dangerous behavior that presents an immediate threat to self or others.
» Prohibit all individuals subject to final protective orders from possessing firearms. It would expand state law, which currently prohibits individuals subject to final protective orders of family abuse from possessing firearms.
» Enhance the punishment for allowing access to loaded, unsecured firearm by a child from a class 3 misdemeanor to a class 6 felony. The bill also raises the age of the child from 14 to 18.
» Enable localities to enact any firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law. This includes regulating firearms in municipal buildings, libraries and at permitted events.
» A new bill, introduced by casino legislation supporter Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and aimed at militia groups, would make it a class 5 felony for persons found guilty of drilling, parading or marching with any firearm, explosive, incendiary device or their components with the intent of intimidating persons or groups.
Casino gaming
Another major topic for lawmakers is expected to be casino gaming, which directly impacts Bristol, where local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy propose opening a Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino in the former Bristol Mall. Last year the General Assembly approved legislation for a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study, which showed the Bristol project and other proposed casinos would prove financially viable and generate new revenues for the state.
House Bill 374, introduced by Del. Kilgore and Senate Bill 102, introduced by Sen. Pillion and Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, are updated versions of last year’s legislation, which would allow casino gaming in certain economically distressed cities including Bristol, plus two sites sought by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. All would have to be approved by public referendums.
“We will be working with the other cities across the state who’ve been named [in the bill] to try and move Bristol and Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth forward. I think we’ll start meeting early next week, and the casino legislation will probably go up to the last day,” Kilgore said, adding he expects other localities to try to get into the casino conversation.
Pillion said there is opposition to the casino legislation, and he too expects a protracted debate.
“Bristol and Portsmouth are very unique in what we bring to the table. We have benefactors who are willing to put up their personal monies to make this happen because they believe in Bristol. I believe that is a message being heard throughout the commonwealth, and that will lead to our success. But this is nowhere near the end or near finished or near passed,” Pillion said. “We have a great team of Southwest Virginia legislators working on it, we have good relationships throughout the commonwealth and we’re looking forward to telling our story.”
Lawmakers must establish a framework and fund expanded staffing at the Virginia Lottery Board to govern casinos and establish a state gaming tax rate or possibly different rates for different areas. The JLARC study proposed three possible rates — 12%, 27% and 40% — with the lower rate empowering developers to retain more revenue, and the higher rate generating the most money for the state.
McGlothlin told the Herald Courier last week he favors a rate around 10% to 12%, which was what lawmakers discussed last year.
“The tax rate is very important to the state, but we’ve got to make sure operators can make it because we’re requiring a $200 million minimum investment,” Kilgore said. “We’ve got to make sure the commonwealth gets its fair share without overtaxing the operators and make sure the localities get their fair share. There are a lot of negotiations to be had.”
Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, is the newest member of the Southwest delegation, replacing Pillion the 4th House District. Wampler said he’s unsure yet about the correct tax rate.
“I think figuring out how to regulate and how to tax will be the two biggest things we have to tackle,” Wampler said. “JLARC had made a recommendation [27%] based on the mean of every single state’s casino gambling taxes. I’m not sure if that’s the mark, but I’m sure it will be a starting place for the negotiations this winter.”
O’Quinn said ideally there should be enough money to go around.
“It’s our delegation and the casino leadership’s intention to try to ensure as much of the tax as possible comes back to the locality. The state will get some of it, but they shouldn’t get all of it,” O’Quinn said. “We want to ensure there is revenue sharing so other localities can share in excess revenues. To their credit, Bristol city leaders have been very open to that.”
O’Quinn said there is already considerable gambling activity and movement toward more, with the Colonial Downs Group and its growing chain of Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums and the potential for the Indian group to go through a federal process to establish a casino rather than the state — should the casino legislation fail.
The Colonial Downs Group currently operates gaming centers in Vinton, New Kent, Richmond and Hampton, with additional sites planned for Danville and Dumfries, where voters approved pari-mutuel wagering last year.
“If this tightly drawn, highly regulated casino bill doesn’t make it through, you’ll have the Rosie’s people going locality to locality getting local ordinances passed and opening these underhanded casinos all over Virginia. That is a far more objectionable approach,” O’Quinn said. “Anybody who thinks those aren’t casinos should go inside and take a look. You’ll see very quickly they are casinos.”
The JLARC report on casino gaming found establishing multiple casinos would negatively impact horse racing revenues, both from the Colonial Downs track and its Rosie’s chain of slot-like Historic Horse Racing games, which were approved in 2017.
Southwest delegation
Wampler, son of former state Sen. William Wampler Jr. and grandson of former U.S. Rep. William Wampler Sr., said he underwent training last week to prepare for the new session.
“I’m very excited to get started. I got to sit in the chamber today [Friday], and it’s really started to sink in,” Wampler said. “Seeing your name up there on the wall and knowing you have a vote that matters and counts the direction of Virginia is a big responsibility. I’m looking forward to it. We’re still waiting to hear on committee assignments.”
The 4th District seat represents Dickenson County and parts of Russell, Washington and Wise counties.
Kilgore remains dean of the delegation, representing the 1st District of Lee, Scott, part of Wise County and the city of Norton. Kilgore has held office since 1994.
Del. O’Quinn, R-Bristol, represents the 5th District including Bristol, Galax, the counties of Grayson and parts of Smyth and Washington.
Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, represents the 3rd District including Bland, Buchanan, Tazewell and part of Russell County.
Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, represents the 6th District including Carroll, Wythe and part of Smyth County.
Pillion’s 40th District Senate seat represents Bristol, the counties of Grayson, Lee, Scott and Wise and portions of Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.
Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, represents the 38th District, including Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth counties, the cities of Norton and Radford and parts of Wise, Pulaski and Montgomery counties.
