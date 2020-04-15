Late in the morning on April 3, Ericka Gamble eased her silver Tahoe into the driveway of a brick two-story on Memorial Boulevard in Kingsport. She popped open the trunk, which was crowded with bags of pet food and other pet supplies, snapped on a pair of disposable rubber gloves and hefted a 57-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow onto her shoulder.
Barking from multiple dogs erupted from inside the house as Gamble hauled the bag onto the porch. She returned to the car to get some medication for one of them. Don Cook, the dogs’ owner, was waiting on the porch when she came back.
Gamble told Cook that his wife, Whitney, knew how to give the medication to the foster dog they were caring for alongside five dogs and two cats of their own. She pointed to the bag beside the door.
“And then that’s for ... everybody,” she said.
Gamble is the president and founder of Appalachia: Mission Pawsible (or AMP), a nonprofit in East Tennessee that provides emergency pet food, supplies and other services for low-income and homeless pet owners in the area. She’s also the canine supervisor for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County; that’s where the medication, which AMP doesn’t normally deliver, came from.
Since becoming an official nonprofit in May 2019, AMP has been delivering pet food and other staples to the homes of local pet owners who request their help. But Gamble said that amid the social distancing measures, closures, furloughs and layoffs sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for their deliveries has gone through the roof.
“We went from feeding 20 pets a week to feeding 20 a day,” Gamble said.
Sometimes the daily number climbs to 30. And while AMP normally serves residents in Sullivan, Carter and Washington counties, Gamble said her volunteer team has started getting food and supply requests from Abingdon, Bristol, Virginia, and parts of Tennessee as far away as Newport. (The latter is more than an hour away.)
The region does have a handful of nonprofits with brick-and-mortar pet food pantries where people can pick up food and other supplies for their cats, dogs and other animals, and some of them are offering modified services during the pandemic. The Bristol Virginia Animal Care and Control Department, for example, is hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at its Shakesville Road address.
But some area residents lack cars or face other barriers to picking up supplies in person.
“Eighty percent of our program recipients are people who are elderly or disabled,” said Gamble, a 28-year-old with auburn hair. “So they can’t get out and shouldn’t get out.”
Right now, she said, AMP is also seeing a lot of requests from residents who have suddenly found themselves unemployed. In a phone interview on April 15, Gamble said that so far this week, AMP had delivered pet food to four hospital employees who have been furloughed, along with a pet owner whose husband just lost his job.
“A lot of people are scared and don’t know how to pay their bills,” Gamble said. “If we provide the pet food [they need], that’s one less thing they have to worry about. And that keeps their groceries in their pantry for them. Way too many times, I’ve seen people feeding their animals whatever they’ve got and not eating [enough themselves]. Most good animal owners will feed their animals before they feed themselves.”
Another pandemic-fueled reason the delivery demand has gone up, Gamble said, is that Teresa Leonard, AMP’s community relations administrator, often takes pet food — hundreds of pounds of it — to food pantries for people. The logic is simple: If people need food for themselves, they might need it for their pets, too, and offering both types in one place can save pantry shoppers a trip. But Gamble said that many of those centers have either closed or modified their services in ways that make it too tricky for Leonard to work with them right now.
“So the ones that really do need [food and supplies] have been reaching out to us,” Gamble said.
AMP relies on donated items and funds to make all of its home deliveries, as well as pay for the delivery volunteers’ gas. Rummaging through her trunk the morning of April 3, Gamble pointed out the bags of dog food, cat food and pet treats she and the other volunteers carry. But the group also delivers other supplies like blankets, puppy pads and cat litter.
“[Litter] isn’t something we usually provide, so we were low to begin with,” the organization shared in an April 11 Facebook post. “However, with everyone struggling, we are really trying to get them whatever they need. We added this to our Amazon wishlist and it’s on sale! If you’re feeling generous, we would love to restock! We only could order 3 — there’s a limit.”
Gamble said that while AMP has around 10 to 15 volunteers, there are four or so volunteers who consistently work with her to drop off the supplies to people’s homes. Normally, they pick around two days a week to knock out all of the deliveries. But right now, Gamble said, they’re doing deliveries “if not every day, every other day.”
As the number of delivery requests grows, along with the region AMP is serving, Gamble said she’s looking for other pet-focused nonprofits to team up with so they can coordinate their deliveries. Until then, she and her delivery team are hustling to keep up with all of the demand. She said they’re now providing two-week food supplies, rather than the typical month’s worth they provide, in order to quickly serve more people who need urgent help.
AMP’s volunteers have also changed their delivery protocols to protect themselves. Gamble said that they now just leave the food and supplies on people’s porches to avoid any contact with the pet owners they’re serving. And Gamble keeps gloves, masks, Chlorox wipes and hand sanitizer handy in her trunk just in case.
Despite all the challenges she’s navigating with the delivery program, Gamble stays energized by the fact that AMP has been able to help so many pet owners in the area.
“It’s just encouraging to see that we’re able to provide some kind of hope in all this, she said. It’s one thing [pet owners] don’t have to worry about in the midst of worrying about everything else.”
Recently, Gamble said, she dropped off cat food on a pet owner’s porch. She couldn’t interact with the person because of the pandemic protocols, but once Gamble was back in her car and pulling away, she saw the woman come out.
“She was sobbing when she picked up the cat food,” Gamble recalled. “She called us to thank us, said we didn’t know how much it meant to her. That just kind of tears your heart in two.”
