Republican congressmen representing Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee voted with their party Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.
The Democratic Party-led House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Trump, a New York native, became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House, following President Andrew Johnson of Greeneville, Tennessee, and President Bill Clinton of Arkansas.
Local representatives Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, Virginia, and Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, Tennessee, voted against both articles.
“They impeached President Trump over disputes between the executive branch and the legislative branch that occur in many administrations,” Griffith said. “In my opinion, they did not actually have the evidence to find high crimes and misdemeanors, as the Constitution demands.”
Griffith said Democrats abused the power of impeachment.
“I am sorry they did so, for the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump and for the Constitution that has been damaged,” Griffith added.
Roe called Wednesday a sad day in American history. He said that since Trump was elected in 2016, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats have been on a crusade to stop him.
“They voted to impeach a duly elected president based on political disagreements with no evidence any crime was ever committed,” Roe said. “I voted against this sham impeachment.”
Roe noted that for two years, the public was told Trump “colluded with the Russians to interfere in our elections.” But he said the Mueller investigation found there was no collusion.
In the latest investigation regarding the president possibly withholding money to the Ukrainians in a “quid pro quo” or “bribery,” Roe said there was no “quid pro quo” or abuse of power.
“House Democrats are setting a dangerous precedent that it is acceptable to impeach a duly elected president over policy disagreements,” Roe said. “Impeachment is a very serious matter, and Democrats rushed to impeach President Trump in the hope he will not be reelected. House Democrats unilaterally decided to invalidate the vote of 63 million Americans. On this day, they have failed the American people and the basic foundations of our democracy.”
The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the articles of impeachment next month.
“For the past three years, we have seen Democrats grasp aimlessly at every unsubstantiated claim hoping they would find an impeachable offense,” said U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee. “There is a reason the only bipartisan vote in the House today was against impeachment.”
Blackburn said Trump has not abused his power.
“This process has been a sham, and when the trial begins in the Senate, Tennesseans can count on me to stand with President Trump,” Blackburn said.
Virginia’s 9th Congressional District Republican Committee posted “We are with you President Trump” on Facebook.
A majority of comments on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page regarding the impeachment vote were in support of Trump. Several people said it ensured four more years of the Trump presidency. A few people called the impeachment process a waste of taxpayer money.
