A trip to a Walmart store in Kingsport, Tennessee, has resulted in shoplifting charges for the grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell and the woman’s boyfriend.
Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 33, who have been out on bond on theft charges filed in February, were cited last Thursday by the Kingsport Police Department.
A Walmart loss prevention officer said he observed a man and woman approach a register with a shopping cart full of items, valued at $45.02. The two people then failed to pay for the merchandise and attempted to leave the store when the officer stopped and identified himself, according to a citation and complaint filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Boswell and McCloud were each issued citations for shoplifting and were banned from all Walmart properties for life, the complaint states. They left the scene on foot.
Boswell is the grandmother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found on March 6 on property belonging to family of the child’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the death.
Last month, Angela Boswell and McCloud were arrested in North Carolina on charges of theft out of Sullivan County. Authorities found them in a BMW that had been reported stolen in Tennessee, according to complaints.
The BMW was the subject of a search in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance, authorities said. The pair was later released on separate days from the Sullivan County jail on bond, and they have been wearing ankle monitors.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed Wednesday that the new shoplifting charges could result in a violation of the pair’s bond conditions, but he had no further comment.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, remains incarcerated on a charge of filing false reports.
