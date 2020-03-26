BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell has been arrested on felony charges following a burglary at the woman’s parents’ home in Sullivan County.
Angela Boswell, 42, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s arrest comes less than a week after she was cited with a shoplifting charge at a Kingsport Walmart, and as authorities continue to investigate the death of her 15-month-old granddaughter, whose body was found on March 6 after being reported missing. No charges have been filed in Evelyn’s death.
On Wednesday, deputies were called to a residential burglary at a mobile home belonging to her parents in the 300 block of West Valley Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said. Angela Boswell, who previously was staying with her parents, has apparently not been there lately, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Witnesses told deputies that Angela Boswell and an accomplice, identified as Larry Chad Fields, 37, of Kingsport, arrived at the home in a Chevrolet Equinox and entered the home. Witnesses said they began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol and various tools were taken from the home.
Surveillance video from the area also showed the vehicle arriving at the residence, the pair entering the home and then leaving the home with the items, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Angela Boswell was located on Fuller Street in Kingsport on Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. Upon arriving at the jail, deputies said they found her in possession of a small bag of what appeared to be crystal meth and a possible $50 counterfeit bill.
Investigators continued to look for Fields on Thursday night. He is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000.
Angela Boswell has been out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor since February. She and William McCloud, 33, were arrested on a theft of a vehicle charge. That charge stemmed from a stolen vehicle reported out of Sullivan County that had been sought in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance, authorities said.
The child’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, still remains behind bars at the Sullivan County jail. She was charged with filing false reports after authorities said she gave false information during the search for Evelyn.
The child was first reported missing on Feb. 18 by her grandfather, Angela Boswell’s ex-husband, and a statewide Amber Alert was issued. She had not been seen since December, authorities said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and SCSO continue to investigate the death.
Bond had not yet been set for Angela Boswell late Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.