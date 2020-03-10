In this Feb. 24 photo, Angela Boswell appears in Wilkes County District Court in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the 15-month-old Blountville girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert. Evelyn's remains were believed to have been found Friday. Angela Boswell, who faces a car theft charge and has been released on bail, says she last saw Evelyn in September.