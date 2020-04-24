Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that he will allow restaurants and retail stores to reopen next week with limited occupancy, part of the first phase of his plan for reopening businesses in the majority of the state.
Starting Monday, restaurants in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to open at half their usual customer occupancy, Lee said in a news release. And on Wednesday, retail stores in those 89 counties will be allowed to open at half their usual customer capacity.
But Lee’s moves to start reopening businesses next week do not apply to localities with independent health departments – including Sullivan County – which will need to issue their own guidelines.
Gary Mayes, director of Sullivan County Regional Health Department, told the Bristol Tennessee City Council on Friday morning that his department will issue a public health order that will "closely mirror" Lee’s plans.
“I think it is reasonable to say that we, at a minimum, will be where the governor is, but there could be some nuances in our order that allow more businesses to open,” Mayes told the councilors during a videoconference meeting.
However, Mayes’ remarks took place before Lee had released his guidance later in the morning, so Mayes did not have more specific information to share about what the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s approach to start reopening parts of the local economy will allow. The health department is expected to issue an order once it’s reviewed the guidelines released by the governor’s office.
Lee’s guidance for retailers and restaurants is now available on the state’s economic recovery web page.
Tennessee’s statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire next Thursday, April 30.
Amid these changes, Stephen May, the medical director for Sullivan County Regional Health Department, cautioned that social distancing and other precautionary measures are still critical as more people start coming into contact with each other.
“I fully anticipate we will see more cases, but we’ll have to look at what is that case rate, what is our ability to respond, what is the hospitals’ capacity and what is our ability to do continued contact tracing, investigation and quarantine,” May said.
“This does not mean that we can go back to the days when we were not using social distancing and not wearing masks – that is still a standard that must be practiced every day,” he added. “The disease is still here, it has not gone away.”
