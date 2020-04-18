Toilet paper and hand sanitizer have been coveted items during the COVID-19 pandemic, but gold has been the most valuable commodity during the worldwide crisis.
Gold was selling for $1,720.40 an ounce on Thursday, according to the Nasdaq composite, up from $1,272.20 per ounce on the same date a year earlier.
Silver was fetching $15.56 an ounce Thursday, compared to $14.92 per ounce at this time 12 months ago.
“I expect gold to continue to climb high over the next year due to inflation,” said Eric Kennedy, who has operated Gold Rush on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, Tennessee, since August 2010. “Currently I haven’t seen a huge demand for silver compared to gold, but I expect this to change in the future.”
Initially, there was a rush by some to stockpile gold.
“Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of runs on it,” said Dwane Orfield, who has owned Skyland Coin & Jewelry in Bristol, Virginia, for 49 years. “But this run may have dried up the physical supply more so than anything I’ve seen in my life. … Most of the refineries for gold have been closing the last couple of weeks — and the same way with silver mines. All of them in Canada are closed, as well as gold refineries in Switzerland.”
With many folks currently out of work in a slow economy, some are selling their commodities for cash at places like Gold Rush.
“It appears business has picked up in general the past several months since gold [has been] at an all-time high for the past five years,” Kennedy said. “Things have been up and down the past few weeks, but I expect people will be needing money with job loss and turbulence in the economy.”
Orfield’s store is currently closed, but Kennedy’s business on the other side of the state line still has its drive-thru service operating.
“We’re using lots of hand sanitizer,” he said.
Hand sanitizer and gold.
That’s a valuable combination these days.
“These are unprecedented times for our generation,” Kennedy said. “We are glad to offer another method for people to get cash other than getting credit cards and loans.”
