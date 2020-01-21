GLADE SPRING, Va. — A trio of tragedies over three days last week has the small town of Glade Spring “shaken” but pulling together, local residents said Tuesday.
“The recent events are awful but only highlight issues that face our entire region, nation and world,” Glade Spring Mayor Leighann Lloyd said Tuesday. “Bad things happen, and in a small town, each event burdens our hearts.”
Emergency personnel in this Washington County town of about 1,500 people responded to a fatal shooting and two fires last week, one of which resulted in a death. Several buildings were damaged.
On Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Widener Valley section where they found the body of an elderly Glade Spring woman who had been shot. A Saltville woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death.
By Thursday evening, firefighters and law enforcement responded to the historic Town Square, where a blaze heavily damaged a building and threatened others.
Two days later, firefighters and law enforcement responded to the Glade Spring Mini-Storage, where fire heavily damaged several units and resulted in the death of a man who was staying in one of the units. A woman was charged with manslaughter and abduction in the case.
The mayor said Glade Spring has experienced many hard-hitting events, such as a 2011 tornado, that killed four and destroyed a number of homes, and a 2014 murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of four family members. But the community will “persevere and come out stronger as we always do.”
Lloyd said her thoughts and prayers are with the business owners, families and emergency crews that were involved in each of the tragedies. She added that, as citizens, officials and local residents, it is the community’s duty to give “our best to our community through our encouragement, finances and time.”
“Supporting one another is what makes small town feel like home,” Lloyd said.
Vice Mayor Steve White, who visited Town Square on Tuesday afternoon, said people in Glade Spring are shaken.
“These things can go in cycles,” said White, a former town fire chief. “It seemed like a lot hit us at once, especially for Glade Spring. It’s a relatively quiet little place. I think people were shaken. But at the same time, these kinds of things happen. We’ll bounce back.”
Residents in Glade Spring are resilient, he said.
As for the Town Square fire, which damaged a former restaurant and brewery, White said the property owners will likely rebuild.
“Of course, the town will do anything we can to help them out,” he said. “We’re hoping to do some things coming down the road.”
Town Square property owner John Hargrove owns buildings next to those damaged by the fire. Hargrove has been refurbishing his buildings, which had a minimal amount of smoke as a result of the fire. He noted that the Fire Department assisted in removing the smoke.
“This is a great community,” Hargrove said. “Everybody sticks together. I got lucky.”
Thursday was Rachel Larkey’s fourth day on duty as branch manager at the Glade Spring library, located adjacent to the Town Square fire scene.
“My concern was to make sure the buildings were going to be safe,” said Larkey, who lives nearby. “Then I was concerned if there was any smoke damage and if anything would happen to the branch. We had water damage in the basement.”
Larkey said the town Planning Commission was meeting at the library at the time of the fire, but people quickly left as smoke billowed from the adjacent buildings.
“The firefighters did amazing,” Larkey said.
The fires and deaths have been the talk of the town.
“Glade got mentioned for three bad situations in a couple of days,” Larkey said. “It’s a small town, so it will be talked about for a while until the next big happening occurs. Hopefully, it will be a long, long time.”
Tony Surber owns a hardware store on the other side of Town Square but also feared his building was ablaze when he received a call from his daughter last Thursday. He said that he went to his store and saw that his building was not affected by the fire.
“It just makes me sad,” Surber said as he assisted customers Tuesday. “I just hate to see the town suffer, especially innocent people like that.”
Surber said events such as the fires and deaths affect everyone.
“Whether you’re a victim or you’re the person that did it, it’s still sad,” he said.
People in Glade Spring stick together, the longtime business owner said.
“We will heal,” Surber said. “I know we will. That’s what I like more than anything about Glade. We had a tornado. I saw more people come together than I have in many years. I saw the camaraderie that came together.”
Another resident and business owner, Tracey Stanley, said she’s mainly been concerned about the people. When she heard about the Town Square fire, Stanley said she wasn’t concerned that her business, Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique, would be damaged.
But on the night of the fire, there was a lot of confusion about what happened.
“Everyone was trying to figure out where the fire actually was,” Stanley said. “I got multiple calls and messages.”
Stanley said she hopes the Greesons are able to restore the damaged building at Town Square.
“We had quite an eventful few days here,” Stanley said, noting other recent tragedies.
It was surprising to hear about the shooting that resulted in the Glade Spring woman’s death, she said, and when fire broke out at the storage units, she and others were glued to the news.
“I just kept trying to keep tabs on the news about what was going on with that,” Stanley said. “It’s very sad. We definitely don’t have things like that happening very often. It was the talk of the town naturally, not in the best way since it’s happened. I think it’s still on the forefront of everyone’s mind.”
Ricky Stumbo, the town’s assistant fire chief, responded to both fires.
“The impact here was probably more emotional about the possibility of losing the buildings,” said Stumbo, as he visited Town Square on Tuesday. “Luckily, I believe they’re salvageable.”
Stumbo said it will be difficult to ever know the full impact of the three tragedies.
“Everything comes in threes, and we’ve had three,” Stumbo said.
