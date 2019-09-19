Gibson Brothers among Friday's Bristol Rhythm & Roots headliners

The Gibson Brothers have packed away the matching suits, ties and button-down white dress shirts that were so long a part of their on-stage persona.
Today, the attire is more comfortable — blue jeans, boots and maybe even a T-shirt or two.
The brothers will headline with a show at 9 tonight on the country mural stage during opening night of the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“We’re having a midlife crisis, I guess,” Eric Gibson joked Thursday when asked about the change. “I got sick of the suits. That doesn’t mean we’ll never wear them again, but so many times you’d be wearing them and sweating like crazy. I’d be so uncomfortable, and I’m not happy, so is the crowd happy watching me feel awful?”
The switch in clothing seemingly coincides with the band striving for some new musical directions. Its most recent album, “Mockingbird” was produced by Dan Auerbach, guitarist for rock band The Black Keys and David “Fergie” Ferguson, who worked with everyone from Johnny Cash to Eddy Arnold and Del McCoury.
The album is part classic country and part classic rock but pure Gibson Brothers, as they wrote all but one song — a cover of rock band R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.”
“We actually have two configurations right now,” Gibson said. “We’re bringing our bluegrass [show] to Bristol. Last week, we brought our electric band to Nashville and Sunday we’re playing in Massachusetts with our electric band. We’re still playing bluegrass at least half the time.”
Gibson said the two shows are vastly different, but each brings a different kind of satisfaction.
“When we go out and play bluegrass after doing a run of electric dates, I’m back in love with bluegrass. Not that I ever fell out of love with it, but it doesn’t feel like the same old, same old,” he said. “It’s just another avenue to express what’s inside you musically. We’re having a good time doing both.”
The brothers grew up on a farm in rural Plattsburg, New York, that state’s northeastern-most county — a stone’s throw from Canada or Vermont. But they were exposed to bluegrass at a young age and encouraged by their father to explore music.
Performing professionally since the late 1980s, they have racked up an impressive list of awards within the bluegrass genre.
Gibson said they’re looking forward to returning to the Twin City, where they wore suits during their last performance.
“I love that festival. We’ve done it two or three times, and I love the quality of music they have. It’s top quality, I like the different stages; it’s a great event in a historic town,” he said.
Sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures are expected to greet music fans from across the U.S., and several foreign countries when acts begin appearing on 19 outdoor and indoor stages. Activities continue through Sunday afternoon. About 42,000 people attended the 2018 event, organizers said.
Daytime high temperatures are forecast to be among the warmest in festival history, with Saturday temperatures expected to reach 84 degrees followed by 85 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. Mostly sunny conditions are expected each day with little cloud cover, light winds and no rain in the weekend forecast.
Among Friday night’s other headlining acts are three-time Grammy Award winner and the father of progressive bluegrass, Sam Bush, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Acoustic Syndicate, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Scythian, Sister Sadie, Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Darrin & Brooke Aldridge, The Lil’ Smokies, The Dip and the Reeves Brothers.
More than 60 performances are scheduled on 19 outdoor and indoor stages.
Music begins between 5-5:30 p.m. on most stages and continues until around midnight.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with shuttle service scheduled to run from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. Adult shuttle tickets are $15 for the weekend.
Three-day adult admission is $125 at the gate, with children 12 and under admitted free. Single day Friday adult tickets are $55.
