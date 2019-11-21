ABINGDON, Va. — A Georgia man faces 10 years in federal prison after being sentenced last week for his role in a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine and other drugs from Georgia into Southwest Virginia, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
James Lee Cleghorne, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam. He was sentenced last week to 120 months in federal prison, the release stated.
Authorities previously charged him and 10 other people as part of a trafficking conspiracy.
Defendants in the case were accused of trafficking controlled substances from Watkinsville, Georgia into Virginia, with an operation in Lee and Wise counties from November 2016 to March 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Authorities carried out arrests on March 1, 2018 and seized 11 ounces of crystal ice methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cocaine, morphine, and oxycodone, the release stated. About $14,000 worth of currency was also seized.
The investigation involving Cleghorne came out of a separate drug trafficking case in Lee County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. Overall, authorities have successfully prosecuted 22 defendants and removed “a conservative estimate” of 3.5 pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine from the Southwest Virginia supply chain as part of these investigations.
“Methamphetamine trafficking and its effects have taken an enormous toll on far Southwest Virginia,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen stated in the release. “We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify and dismantle the drug-trafficking organizations responsible for bringing this terrible drug into our region, and hold their members accountable under federal law.”
