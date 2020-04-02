BRISTOL, Tenn. — As he stood behind the counter of the Big Orange Market, Ahmed Elgashi, the station’s owner, said he’s dropped the price of a gallon of basic unleaded gasoline 20 cents in two days.
The price on the sign outside the Highway 126 station read $1.79 Wednesday morning. Elgashi said he has never dropped his gas prices that low since he bought the station in December 2017.
Globally, petroleum prices have plunged, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as infighting in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, many stations are charging less than $2 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices, some stations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were charging as little as $1.45 on Thursday.
Though gas is cheap in the region, prices are even lower in the rest of Tennessee, the Midwest, Oklahoma and Texas, where gas can be found for less than $1.40. According to GasBuddy, prices in on the West Coast of the U.S. remain high, with the price of a gallon in many parts of California above $2.75.
However, due to fears about catching the virus, mass layoffs across the country and orders from state and local governments, many consumers are not taking advantage of the low prices the way they might under normal circumstances.
Despite dropping prices, Elgashi said business has slowed up a bit due to the pandemic.
“Business has slowed down because some customers are not working,” Elgashi said.
For some gas stations, the rapidly falling gas prices and slowdown in business are difficult to take.
Chris Miller, the owner of M&M Mart, on Highway 126, said it’s a struggle for a family-owned station like his to keep up.
“When I got the gas, it was so high; now it’s so low,” Miller said.
He said he last bought 89 ethanol-free gas for $2.20 a gallon, and now, if he lowers his prices to compete with other stations in the area, he’ll lose money. He added that people aren’t getting out much, so they aren’t buying a lot of gas or stopping into his convenience store. He had to lay off two employees about a week ago.
“I am worried, if it doesn’t pick up, we may not be able to stay open,” Miller said.
Once his station runs out of gas, he said he won’t buy it again until prices stabilize and it can be profitable again.
“It’s dropping too fast, like 5 cents a day,” Miller said.
And while city governments in the region, which continue to provide regular services, are saving money on fuel, officials on both sides of the Twin City said any savings are a drop in the bucket compared to what they are losing due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said it’s always good when the city’s operational cost decreases, but any money the city saves on fuel will not offset the sales tax revenue lost from businesses closing.
“I think it’s without question, when you look at our local option sales tax and the lost revenue, there is a serious minus as we close out the fiscal year,” Sorah said.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said they are also seeing significant losses in meals and lodging tax revenue, and the only way the city would see significant savings from the lowered gas prices is if prices stayed low for a year or more.
