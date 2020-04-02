Ongoing financial pressures and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to employee furloughs at Ballad Health, although no decisions have yet been announced.
At a news briefing on Thursday, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the regional health system is facing a sharp drop in revenue due to the postponement of elective procedures and large declines in patient volumes as facilities prepare for a surge of coronavirus cases.
Since the start of the crisis, health systems like Ballad have seen about a $100 million decrease in revenue per month, which “has an impact,” Levine said.
“We are evaluating what Ballad Health’s options are,” Levine said, adding that he hopes to have more information to share next week.
This situation isn’t unique to Ballad — Appalachian Regional Healthcare in eastern Kentucky, for example, recently furloughed 500 employees because of declining revenues.
“It’s uncomfortable to talk about finances in the middle of a clinical emergency, but the two are linked,” Levine said.
As the region’s largest private employer, Ballad has 15,000 workers and operates 21 hospitals and other health care centers across Tennessee and Virginia.
No Ballad employees have been furloughed up to this point, but because health care providers generally staff their facilities based on volumes, fewer employees are being called into work.
“We have an awful lot of our staff members who currently are not working or are working significantly fewer hours,” Levine said. “Many of them are making up these hours by using paid time off, and of course, as they burn their paid time off, then they run out of resources.”
Levine added, “To some of these folks, a furlough would actually be welcome news because they would be able to access those unemployment benefits that Congress was generous enough to create. That’s why those benefits were put in place — to help people that are affected by furloughs or people who’ve lost hours because of the lost business.”
He declined to specify what types of jobs could be affected by potential furloughs.
“The one thing I will say is the most important people to have are those that are critical for the purpose of responding to the [pandemic] emergency or those that are critical for responding to the other health care needs of the community that are not related to the emergency,” Levine said.
But once elective procedures resume, Ballad will need affected employees to come back, he said.
“There’s a lot of dynamics out there right now that are affecting the workforce, and this is not just true in health care; it’s true in any industry right now that’s faced massive decreases in revenue and volume,” he said.
The recently approved $2 trillion federal stimulus package included billions in support for hospitals and health care providers, but Levine said Ballad is still learning how it might be affected by the stimulus.
Employee health and a need to limit the number of people in facilities are other key considerations, Levine said. This is particularly important as the virus continues to spread, and it may be safer for employees to stay at home.
“All of our decisions are guided by how do we provide the best service possible to our region, and who is immediately needed to do that, while we balance the need to protect their safety during the spread of this disease,” Levine said.
