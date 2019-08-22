As the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion returns next month, the Friends of the Bristol Public Library will be selling parking passes for spaces at the Bristol Public Library for the festival weekend.
Passes will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis at the library on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 30 from 2-5 p.m., according to a news release.
Passes are $75 and will be good for the entire festival weekend, which runs Sept. 20-22. Passes can be purchased with cash or checks only, and checks should be made out to Friends of the Bristol Public Library.
More information is available from the Bristol Public Library at (276) 645-8780.