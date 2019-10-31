The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Tri-Cities region ahead of temperatures that could fall as low as 28 degrees Friday morning.
The freeze warning is set for 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS in Morristown, Tennessee. Frost and freeze conditions in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia could kill crops and other sensitive plants, the agency noted in its warning.
In addition to protecting sensitive plants, NWS suggests people drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Thursday. The region could see between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain, according to the NWS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.