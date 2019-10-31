BHC 01032018 Cold Temperatures 09

A layer of heavy frost lingers in the shadows near South Holston River.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Tri-Cities region ahead of temperatures that could fall as low as 28 degrees Friday morning.

The freeze warning is set for 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS in Morristown, Tennessee. Frost and freeze conditions in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia could kill crops and other sensitive plants, the agency noted in its warning.

In addition to protecting sensitive plants, NWS suggests people drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Thursday. The region could see between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain, according to the NWS. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments