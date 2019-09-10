Four people were injured in Chilhowie on Monday afternoon in a head-on collision between two vehicles.

One of the occupants was air-rescued “after an extensive extrication,” according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department.  The crash occurred at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Tattle Branch Road.

On Tuesday morning, a department representative said one of the occupants had been released from the hospital but no other updates were available.

