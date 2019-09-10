Four people were injured in Chilhowie on Monday afternoon in a head-on collision between two vehicles.
One of the occupants was air-rescued “after an extensive extrication,” according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Tattle Branch Road.
On Tuesday morning, a department representative said one of the occupants had been released from the hospital but no other updates were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.