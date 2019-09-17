BRISTOL, Tenn. — During the 2018-2019 school year, the number of students at Tennessee High School caught with tobacco products shot up to about 68 from just 15 in the previous year.
Jody Camper, the school resource officer, and Melony Ison, prevention coordinator for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, shared this and other information with parents who attended a Tuesday night forum at the high school on vaping, e-cigarettes and drug use.
The popularity of vaping — a tobaccoless form of smoking that still contains the addictive nicotine stimulant — in the U.S. has skyrocketed among teens. The 2018 U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s National Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly 21% of all high school students and about 5% of middle school students surveyed reported they currently used e-cigarettes.
In September, the FDA announced it was creating stricter review requirements for new e-cigarette products and cracking down on vaping retailers and manufacturers for illegally selling devices to minors and targeting youths in advertising.
Vaping and e-cigarette use has also recently caught national attention with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linking over 450 cases of severe lung illnesses across the country to e-cigarette use.
On Tuesday, Camper shared the results of a survey distributed to 333 students in 11th and 12th grades at Tennessee High, which showed:
» 16% of those polled admitted to having used e-cigarettes;
» 76% of those who had used them had tried to quit;
» 31% of those who tried to quit were unable to;
» 67% had never used any other tobacco products before vaping;
» 11% who said they had vaped said vaping had caused some disruption in their day-to-day life.
Ison said that nicotine consumption can have harmful effects on young people.
Though the long-term health effects of vaping are still unknown, studies have found multiple negative side effects for nicotine, including increased anxiety and worsening ADHD symptoms.
Camper said spending time dealing with e-cigarettes detracts from his efforts to make sure the school is safe, and he asked parents to help him by watching and talking to kids.
Ison also stressed the importance of parents talking to their children about drugs and drug use, even if it is an uncomfortable subject. She said it is important when parents have these types of conversations to listen, ask open-ended questions and use affirmations to encourage kids to be honest with them.
