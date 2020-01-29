ABINGDON, Va. — A former vice president of First Bank & Trust pleaded guilty to a federal embezzlement charge in U.S. District Court in Abingdon today.
Lisa Tiller, 39, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Tiller, who worked as First Bank & Trust’s Vice President of Electronic Banking for about 17 years, contacted an E-commerce representative in April 2019 to have the Russell County Health Coalition’s bank account added to her personal online banking profile, the release states.
Authorities say she then made six transactions between Aug.5 and Aug. 16 transferring a total of $4,750 from the coalition’s account to her own.
As the bank began an audit of the transactions and contacted Tiller about the discrepancies on Aug. 20, her husband deposited funds into Tiller’s personal account to cover the loss and Tiller transferred $4,750 back to the coalition’s account, the release states.
Tiller told bank leadership that she wrongly transferred the funds and admitted to the embezzlement in an interview earlier this month with a Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who was involved with a federal financial fraud investigative team, the release states.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 23. Tiller faces a potential maximum sentence of up 30 years imprisonment and fine of up to $1 million, according to Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.
