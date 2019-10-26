Former Blackjewel employees share how bankruptcy fallout has affected their lives

The Shortridge family in Cleveland, Virginia, waited weeks for a call that never came.
When coal company Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1, hundreds of workers across Central Appalachia — including John Paul Shortridge, 46, and his son Joshua, 20 — were suddenly told not to return to work until further notice. The father-son pair worked at a Blackjewel plant just a few miles outside Honaker. Company officials gave them the impression that the layoff was temporary — that they’d be able to return in a short period of time and that Blackjewel would be in touch, the Shortridges said.
Then their paychecks from the end of June bounced; money already used to pay bills and their bank held them responsible for the paycheck John Paul cashed. In the face of financial turmoil, Joshua used some of his savings to help his parents cover looming expenses. The family also sold possessions like firearms and a trailer to pay bills. Local churches pitched in to help them pay for their electricity, John Paul said. He estimates the company owes him $3,500.
As time passed, it didn’t seem Blackjewel’s employees at the Honaker facility would return to work anytime soon.
“I kept telling my husband, ‘We can’t wait until it might be next Monday, it might be next Monday.’ I said, ‘That’s not going to pay our bills,’” Francis Shortridge, 45, recalled in an interview earlier this month at her home in Cleveland. She’s married to John Paul and described the last few months as “really really rough.”
The Shortridges filed for unemployment and food assistance as the father and son started looking for new jobs. Their search lasted through August and into September, when Joshua started working at a plastic packaging manufacturer in Lebanon, and John Paul found a welding job in Abingdon.
The family’s experiences mirrored those described by other miners over recent weeks.
In the face of a bankruptcy that led to widespread layoffs and bank balances drained from bad checks, workers grappled with a number of difficult questions. Do you leave the coal industry or hold out hope for finding a new mining job? Do you have the skills needed for a new job? Where will you get training? How do you keep food on the table while taking time to make these decisions? What do you do when the bank keeps calling about your negative balance? How do you pay for diapers and clothes as your baby grows each month? Do you have enough to pay for basic back-to-school supplies?
And as Blackjewel announced this past week that it is finally sending former employees owed wages as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, workers say the money falls short of making them whole after nearly four turbulent months of financial and personal hardships.
A trip cut short
Joseph Fox was on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when he got a notification on his phone: His most recent paycheck bounced and was clawed back from his account.
“Suddenly I went from having $2,000 in the bank to nothing,” said Fox, 38, who worked as a control room operator and performed plant maintenance at Blackjewel’s P-12 Flat Rock facility in Honaker, where the Shortridges also worked. He told his wife and three children — ages 8, 11 and 14 — that they would need to cut their planned weeklong trip short after just 1 1/2 days.
“That’s like someone hitting you with a sledgehammer when you are several hundred miles away from home,” said Fox, who lives in Bluefield, Virginia.
The bounced paycheck was only the start of 13 grueling weeks of unemployment. He started a temporary welding job in St. Paul toward the end of September, but it was a painful summer for his family.
“We were kind of struggling to feed them,” he said about his children. And when back-to-school season rolled around, they had to watch their spending and stick to the bare basic supplies that were needed, he said.
“I don’t want them worrying about how the bills are getting paid,” he said in a phone interview in September.
Upon hearing the news last week he should be getting the back pay from Blackjewel, Fox said, “I think it’s a little too late. I’m glad they’re doing it — that’s stuff we worked for.” He initially estimated that the company might owe him about $4,400, but he argues Blackjewel owes him more than that. Fox said he had tools worth over $4,500 missing from the work site, which he claimed was not properly guarded. And costs like late payment fees have added up.
New jobs, long commutes and looking long term
“I myself have lost about literally everything that I have,” said Brandon Fleming, a former Blackjewel employee who worked as a scoop operator at the Osaka mine in Wise County.
Fleming, 34, lives in Wise with his wife, a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son. He’s still paying his bank back for his bounced paycheck, and he’s struggled to cover rent, car payments, utilities, diapers, dog food and baby wipes, he said.
He’s received some charitable aid, including a $2,000 check from a foundation started by Richard Gilliam, who formerly owned Cumberland Resources in the region. The foundation donated $250,000 to Blackjewel miners in parts of Southwest Virginia, where Gilliam’s company previously operated. “I was so far in the hole I cashed the check, and it was gone that day,” Fleming said.
What used to be a 15-minute commute to work turned into a
1 1/2 hour trip to Abingdon where he’s worked as a mechanic at a car dealership.
“I’m driving three hours a day to make about $700 every two weeks when I was making $2,700 every two weeks [at Blackjewel],” he said during a recent phone interview. “I lost all my benefits; I lost all my health insurance for my entire family.”
Fleming is preparing to start a different job closer to home, but he’s trying to think about the long term. Certain kinds of training — like learning how to drive commercial trucks or attending a police academy — can take time, which he doesn’t have much of between work and raising his family.
“I’m 34 years old, and, because of mines going up and down, I’ve had to job hop; I’d like to have a career,” Fleming said.
A changing industry
Blackjewel isn’t the only Appalachian coal company to go bankrupt in recent years, but its disastrous effects have left some employees who grew up in families of coal miners wondering if the industry is sustainable.
In the past decade, the average number of coal mine employees in Virginia dropped from 4,646 in 2009 to 2,730 in 2018, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state’s annual coal mine production has also fallen from about 21 million short tons to 12.7 million for the same period.
The jobs often pay well — particularly for someone who may not have a college degree — although they come with risks like working with heavy machinery and the danger of developing black lung disease from inhaling coal dust.
Joshua Shortridge started working for Blackjewel at a young age because, in part, it was more lucrative than other jobs where he only made $7-$8 an hour. Coal industry workers can make an hourly wage of over $20 — and the jobs often come with good benefits and overtime opportunities. The Shortridge family mined coal over multiple generations.
“My dad is a disabled coal miner,” said Joshua’s father, John Paul, who added that he had uncles and a grandfather who worked in the mines too. “My dad did not want me to get into the coal mining industry because of the black lung.”
Francis Shortridge said a silver lining of the bankruptcy is seeing her husband and son leave a dangerous industry.
“Honestly, I’m glad that he’s away from it now because he would come home, and he would look like he’d been underground — his face completely black,” Francis said as she turned toward her son, who sat next to her on a couch in the family’s living room. Joshua worked with belts and machinery in the prep plant — not underground — but said he was still exposed to coal dust.
“The mining business is really dangerous — and people don’t understand to get your electricity, what goes on to get it and how hard it is to work for,” Francis added.
Fleming was a third-generation coal miner before Blackjewel laid him off this summer.
“Coal mines don’t sound like a career to most people — it will break you down and wear you out, but it will also pay your bills,” he said. “It’s the only thing around here that a person without a college degree can do and make a decent living at.”
Indeed, as researchers wrote in a January 2018 report for the Appalachian Regional Commission, “Highly-paid coal miners generally have limited re-employment opportunities within their place of residence, especially in terms of similar occupations and pay scales.”
This can lead to workers taking jobs with lengthy commutes or moving to other communities for new job opportunities, the report noted.
This happened to Bobby Allen, a 44-year-old miner who worked at Blackjewel’s Osaka mine in Wise County before the bankruptcy. He recently moved to Alabama to pursue a new coal job. But this also involved uprooting his family from Pennington Gap, where he lived with his fiancé, Leanna Parsons, and their two children, ages 2 and 10.
“I hated to move out of my community, but I had to work, I had to make sacrifices,” Allen said.
Parsons, 33, said she has lived in the Pennington Gap area her whole life but is concerned about future opportunities, particularly for her children.
“You have to put yourself in the shoes of your children,” said Parsons, who is also 21 weeks pregnant.
Most former Blackjewel employees likely stayed within the region, however. The company employed about 480 people in Virginia, according to 2018 state data. The Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board [SVWDB] — which has assisted displaced workers with finding training and job opportunities — has connected with about 250 of the workers, of whom it’s only identified three so far that relocated out of state.
While some workers report that they will return to some of Blackjewel’s former sites, which were sold in bankruptcy proceedings to companies like Kopper Glo Mining LLC, others are moving to manufacturing sectors.
John Deskins, an associate economics professor at West Virginia University who studies the coal industry, said it’s common for coal workers to feel some reluctance about changing industries because of the high wages coal provides relative to other jobs. And there may not be as many opportunities in other employment sectors in coal communities, he said.
“Coal mining communities to a large extent are less diversified from an industrial perspective than many other parts of the country,” said Deskins, who is originally from Russell County. “If you lose your job in a big city where there is a high level of industrial diversification … you just go get another job because there are so many other industries that are still doing fine. But in a town like Grundy, Virginia, for example, with less diversification, that’s a lot easier said than done.”
And Blackjewel wasn’t the only employer in Southwest Virginia to lay off workers this year — the SVWDB is aware of at least 700 workers being displaced since July, according to Tiffanie Goff, the board’s director of workforce programs.
However, Blackjewel’s bankruptcy surprised officials because the company did not file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification [WARN] Act alert, which is required for large-scale layoffs.
“This just came out of the blue, and no one knew anything — not the workers, not the state officials,” Goff said. “It was like a normal layoff times 10.”
Now, board officials are focused on connecting people with training and certifications in areas like heavy equipment operating, commercial driver’s licenses and welding.
“Some of the most skilled workers that we have are coal miners,” Goff said, noting that they often have skill sets like welding and operating equipment. “I think they’ve got enough skills and drive and loyalty and those kinds of things that they can really make great employees in other fields.”
Some local governments also stepped in to provide relief to miners, including Buchanan and Tazewell counties, whose boards of supervisors approved funds to be dispersed to Blackjewel families. But setting a precedent of providing monetary support during one layoff — and questions of whether this would occur for future layoffs from different employers — was one concern advocates encountered, which is why not all counties funded similar initiatives.
Nonprofits and volunteers also provided a large portion of the aid for local families.
Laura Gilliam, 36, of Scott County, has been called “the voice of the miners” for her work convening community groups and resources to assist miners throughout the region with utilities costs, as well as food, diapers and back-to-school supplies.
She said she did not have a direct connection to Blackjewel, but her father was a miner.
“He broke his back to raise us and give us a good life. I kept thinking if that had been us, we would have lost everything we had,” said Gilliam (who is no relation to Richard Gilliam).
Gilliam’s phone number “just spread like wildfire” among the employees needing assistance, she said. The Shortridges got in contact with her and said she’s been a source of support, particularly since they said they did not receive direct assistance from Russell County.
“She helped us tremendously,” John Paul Shortridge said. “It’s a kick in the butt that our community didn’t do anything — but this total stranger stepped up.”
Community impact
Just a few miles down the road from Blackjewel’s former Honaker plant, the bankruptcy’s ripple effects extend beyond workers and their families.
Standing behind the counter at a Valero gas station near the small Russell County town, cashier Amanda Miller said she’s seen fewer customers who worked at the facility.
“People came in on their way to work,” she said.
At the Honaker Tobacco Outlet, cashier Cindy Shepherd shared that the Blackjewel bankruptcy affected some of their business.
“If you think about it, coal has built this whole area,” said Shepherd, who has relatives who’ve worked in the coal industry. A bankruptcy like this does not go unnoticed, she said.
“It affects the whole community.”
A lengthy court case
While Blackjewel’s bankruptcy continues to play out in federal court, workers have tried to follow the proceedings — but it’s not easy to understand, and filing a claim with the bankruptcy court was “overwhelming,” as one of the former employees put it.
“This thing has gone on too damn long,” Kentucky-based attorney Ned Pillersdorf said this past week. Pillersdorf is part of a group of lawyers representing Blackjewel employees across Central Appalachia, including Virginia employees, in a class action complaint against Blackjewel, former CEO Jeff Hoops and companies affiliated with Blackjewel.
He said the announcement this past week that Blackjewel plans to issue owed paychecks is good news, but he also said he doesn’t think it makes the class action moot.
In an update to employees issued Monday, Blackjewel stated, “We know this will not make up for the hardships you’ve experienced in recent months, but management is grateful that the employees that have been so important to the success of these mines, and the recent sales process, are finally receiving their prepetition wages.”
The company went on to thank employees for “the perseverance you have demonstrated during this incredibly difficult time.”
For workers like Fox, there is little love lost for the company, even as it starts to pay employees back wages.
“They could do a whole lot more than what they’ve done,” he said about Blackjewel and how the true costs of the bankruptcy extended beyond lost wages.
Responding to the news of the paychecks, Fleming wrote in a Facebook message, “I will believe it when I see it.” And for Fleming, the pay hardly brings an end to the ongoing disruption the layoffs caused in his life.
“I told these miners from day one, if you’re a wage earner in a coal mine bankruptcy, it’s like going to a funeral home [in] bankruptcy court — nobody leaves happy when they leave a funeral home,” Pillersford said about the lengthy and complicated process.
Goff expressed some cautious optimism about the paychecks.
“Because [bankruptcy] was such a devastating blow, a lot of other things have happened,” said Goff, with the SVWDB. “This is a victory for them for sure, but I think there is a processing of digging out for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.