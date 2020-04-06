ABINGDON, Va. – The Virginia Creeper Trail will be temporarily closed starting today at 5 p.m. in an effort to protect the public from COVID-19.
The decision was made jointly by the US Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus, according to a news release.
“Recent overcrowding along portions of the trail, concern for increasing the burden on local Emergency Medical Services and the health and safety of all trail users were the driving forces behind this decision,” Matthew Crum, president of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy stated in the release.
This decision aligns with state and local measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The release states the move is aimed at preventing groups from congregating and violating “social distancing” guidelines and is consistent with the closure of several other public trails across the state.
All access points along the 34-mile trail from Abingdon to Whitetop Station will be temporarily shut down until further notice.
The public can direct questions to the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy at 804-334-5853.
