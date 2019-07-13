The National Weather Service does not expect Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will experience pronounced effects from Tropical Storm Barry other than some rain and thunderstorms throughout the coming week.
Danny Gant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the effects of the system can already be felt in the area through rain showers and thunderstorms that he said he expected to move out of the area by Thursday.
The storm briefly became a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, the least powerful in terms of wind speeds with winds reaching 74 to 95 miles per hour and capable of blowing off branches, toppling shallow-rooted trees, damaging roofs and knocking down power lines, according to the NWS. The brunt of the system, which weakened to a tropical storm after landfall, is currently moving through southern Louisiana, with flood warnings in northern Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, Mississippi and part of western Tennessee.
Gant said there is a possibility of some flash flooding for the coming week in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, but he said he did not think the chances were high.