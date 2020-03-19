A food pantry run by the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Bristol, Tennessee will be open tonight starting at 6 p.m.
Michael Harman, commander for DAV Chapter 39, said he wants the community to know about his organization’s pantry as some of the area’s larger food pantries are suspending operations amid decreased food donations and fears that older volunteers could have a higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.
As of today, only one confirmed case of the virus has been reported in Sullivan County, but no cases have been confirmed in Southwest Virginia.
The DAV pantry is fairly new to the area and opened last November with a veterans grant from Food Lion and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Harman said.
Located at 630 Carden Hollow Road, the pantry is open to the community on the first and third Thursdays of every month.
The pantry regularly serves about 10 to 12 families, Harman said.
He said he wasn’t sure how the pandemic may affect food insecurity and the number of people who need food pantries, but he said he hopes people will seek assistance if they need it.
“We haven’t had distribution since they locked everything down, but tonight we’ll see what’s going on with everything,” he said.
People who come to the food pantry this evening will need to fill out an information sheet at the site and should plan to bring a government-issued photo ID, Harman said.
