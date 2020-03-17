Amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Food City is adjusting its hours and designating its first hour of operations each day for customers 65 years of age and older.

Starting today, the grocery store chain’s daily hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the company announced in a Facebook post.

Customers 65 and older and at-risk customers are invited to shop between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change in hours will also allow associates additional time for restocking and sanitation, the company said.

