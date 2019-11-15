ABINGDON, Va. — Two Florida men pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiring to distribute Schedule I controlled substances in the form of synthetic cannabinoids, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Michael John Harrigan, 60, of Valrico, Florida, and Jared Andre Roa, 30, of Tampa, Florida, admitted to packaging and shipping large quantities of AB-FUBINACA — a type of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid — throughout the country, according to the release.
The men sent the drugs to the Western District of Virginia from Florida, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office said included packages intercepted in Coeburn in October 2014.
A search of a storage unit belonging to Roa in Tampa in 2017 found quantities of the synthetic drug, packaging materials and address labels that included Harrigan’s name and address, the release stated.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Harrigan made at least $500,000 in profits from the operation.
According to the release, the two men face potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1 million. Harrigan also agreed to forfeit $500,000 to the U.S. government.
Roa is set to be sentenced on Feb. 25 and Harrigan on March 2.
