Car on West State Street

A car stuck in the floodwaters on West State Street on Monday morning 

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Flooding has been reported in some parts of the region following heavy rainfall Sunday and overnight. 

The intersection of State Street, Volunteer Parkway and Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol was closed around 4:30 a.m. Monday due to flooding, police on the scene said. At around 7 a.m., authorities said they were preparing to reopen the northbound lane of Volunteer Parkway, but it was unclear when the rest of the intersection would be open to motorists.

A vehicle that had been caught in the floodwaters on West State Street was still stuck around 7 a.m.

In Abingdon, flooding was reported early Monday morning on Henderson Court and on Woodby Lane, according to the town’s official emergency and information alerts Twitter feed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s road conditions website shows Alternative U.S. 58 W. at U.S. Highway 58 from U.S. Highway 58 to Quarry Road as closed due to a tree down as of just before 6 a.m. and Route 676 E. at Clinch Mountain Road as closed as of 6 a.m. due to flooding. In Washington County, a down tree was reported on Route 621 N. near Barnrock Road as of 6:26 a.m. 

In Johnson City, the police department issued a news release urging motorists to use caution after several roadways flooded. 

Are you seeing flooding in your part of the area? Send us the details and photos at citydesk@bristolnews.com.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments