BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. to Knoxville was briefly diverted to the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville on Monday morning due to weather in Knoxville.

Knoxville experienced foggy conditions Monday morning, according to weather reports.

The flight — number 5276 — landed at the Tri-Cities Airport at 9:55 a.m. and took off when the weather cleared at 11:35 a.m., an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

tdodson@bristolnews.com

