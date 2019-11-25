BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. to Knoxville was briefly diverted to the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville on Monday morning due to weather in Knoxville.
Knoxville experienced foggy conditions Monday morning, according to weather reports.
The flight — number 5276 — landed at the Tri-Cities Airport at 9:55 a.m. and took off when the weather cleared at 11:35 a.m., an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email.
