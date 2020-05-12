Five people were rescued from an overnight fire at Douglas School Apartments in Bristol, Virginia.

Multiple crews responded to a reported fire at the apartment complex off Oakview Avenue, according to a post the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association published on its Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters found heavy smoke on the building’s second floor, where they rescued one victim from the room where the fire was located and this person was treated for smoke inhalation, the post states. Four other people were rescued from adjacent rooms.

Crews extinguished the fire by the early hours of Tuesday morning.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments