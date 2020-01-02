The new year has brought new sheriffs to five counties in far Southwest Virginia after two longtime leaders retired and three others lost reelection bids in 2019.
“It has been extremely busy today,” new Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday, one day after taking over duties from retired Sheriff Ronnie Oakes.
Kilgore, Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds and Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis all began their new jobs on Wednesday.
In addition to Oakes, former Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman retired at the end of 2019. Oakes served as sheriff in Wise County since 1996, while Newman served in Washington County since 2000.
Fleming replaces former Sheriff Scott Stanley in Dickenson County, and Edds replaces former Sheriff Chris Holder in Scott County.
McClanahan replaces longtime Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster, who was defeated during the November election. McClanahan had served as the police chief in Richlands. Foster was first elected sheriff in 2003.
“There are no major changes at this point or anticipated in the near future concerning our staff,” said Kilgore, who previously served as assistant sheriff. “We have professional caring employees here at the Sheriff's Office.”
Kilgore said he was satisfied with the entire staff at the Sheriff’s Office and all employees under Oakes were reappointed.
The new Wise County sheriff hired one new employee: Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers, who fills Kilgore’s vacated position. Cyphers had served as the police chief at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.
“Part of my agenda will be to enhance efforts to combat the use and sale of illegal and controlled substances, using technology, education and the dedication of additional resources,” said Kilgore, referring the region’s continuing drug epidemic. “To combat all crime with all the resources available to our office.”
Kilgore said his ultimate goal is to make Wise County a safe place to live, raise a family and work.
Kilgore is one of 26 new sheriffs taking office this week across Virginia, according to John Jones, director of the Virginia Sheriffs Association. Each of the new sheriffs in Southwest Virginia took part in the organization’s new sheriffs school last month. During that school, individuals learn about leadership, legal issues and ethics.
Another new sheriff, Andis, confirmed he also participated in the sheriffs school. Andis said he’s busy this month implementing new programs to protect Washington County schools and fight drugs.
Before becoming sheriff, Andis interviewed staff members at the sheriff’s office during the rehiring process. He said he decided not to hire seven staff members.
A large number of supporters joined Fleming late Tuesday and early Wednesday when he officially became sheriff in Clintwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.