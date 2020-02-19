BRISTOL, Tenn. – Five Guys plans to open a new location later this year at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a news release.
The burger chain will move into the space that was formerly Burgerim, which closed last fall.
Five Guys is slated to open at The Pinnacle retail development in late spring or early summer, the release states.
Five Guys currently has restaurants in Bristol, Virginia, as well as Kingsport and Johnson City. The existing Bristol, Virginia location near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 will be relocating across the state border to The Pinnacle, according to David Brashears at Creative Energy, a Johnson City-based advertising agency.
Life’s Food LLC is the franchisee behind the new Five Guys and operates 20 locations from the Tri-Cities to the North Carolina coast, the release states.
Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with several retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as a number of restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.