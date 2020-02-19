BRISTOL, Tenn.  – Five Guys plans to open a new location later this year at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a news release.

The burger chain will move into the space that was formerly Burgerim, which closed last fall.

Five Guys is slated to open at The Pinnacle retail development in late spring or early summer, the release states.

Five Guys currently has restaurants in Bristol, Virginia, as well as Kingsport and Johnson City. The existing Bristol, Virginia location near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 will be relocating across the state border to The Pinnacle, according to David Brashears at Creative Energy, a Johnson City-based advertising agency.

Life’s Food LLC is the franchisee behind the new Five Guys and operates 20 locations from the Tri-Cities to the North Carolina coast, the release states.

Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with several retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as a number of restaurants.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments