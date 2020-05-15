ABINGDON, Va. — Five candidates are competing for two seats that are up for grabs on the Abingdon Town Council in Tuesday’s election.
The field of candidates includes two incumbents, the current mayor and vice mayor, and three candidates who are seeking their first term on the five-member board. The seats have four-year terms.
Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline for a voter to cast an in-person absentee ballot at the county administration building. The deadline for the town office to receive a mail ballot is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Voting takes place at town hall Tuesday. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The candidates are:
» Amanda Pillion, 45, is an independent audiologist who works largely in Abingdon.
She is seeking a first term on the council.
“I’ve just been really interested in the process of Abingdon over the past several years,” Pillion said.
She has served on a number of boards and worked with several organizations, including the Abingdon Recreation Commission, Virginia Commission for the Arts, Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Board plus the PTAs at Abingdon Elementary School and E.B. Stanley Middle School.
» Roman Blevins, 22, grew up between living in Florida and the Abingdon area.
Today, Blevins is a car dealership salesman at 6 Euclid Auto in Bristol.
He is also seeking a first term on the Town Council.
Blevins attended high school in Abingdon and would have graduated Abingdon High School in 2016, but he returned to Florida. Later, Blevins returned to live on the outskirts of Abingdon and more recently graduated from Emory & Henry College.
He gained some local notoriety for speaking in favor of building the recently opened Pal’s Sudden Service in Abingdon and for speaking against the plan to move the Washington County Courthouse. Some citizens, he said, encouraged him to get involved in local politics.
“People say my youth and lack of experience might be prohibitive,” Blevins said. “But I think I can use that to bring different ideas to the table and a differing generational perspective.”
» Cindy Patterson, 54, is a lifelong resident of Abingdon, where she graduated from Abingdon High School in 1984.
She was first elected to Town Council in 2016 and is now seeking reelection to a second term. She is currently the town’s vice mayor.
“I love the town of Abingdon, and I believe in it and I want to see it prosper,” Patterson said. “I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve got my house here and my farm, and I also want to make sure that we have transparency in our government.”
Patterson is the owner of a 13-acre farm that includes Black’s Fort Bed and Breakfast on Green Spring Road.
» Wayne Craig, 79, has served as mayor of Abingdon since 2018.
Like Patterson, Craig is seeking another term after first being elected in 2016.
Craig said he prayed about whether to run again and he believes God told him to take another chance at the polls Tuesday.
Moving to Abingdon about 10 years ago, Craig formerly lived in Athens, Georgia. He is a native of Roanoke, Virginia.
This retired civil engineer co-founded an engineering company.
» James R. “Scabbo” Anderson, 67, is a retired teacher for the Jacobs Creek Job Corps in Tennessee.
Anderson is seeking a first term on the Town Council and has served for about three years on the town’s Planning Commission.
An Abingdon native, Anderson graduated from Abingdon High School in 1971.
“I’ve been feeling like so many people,” he said. “They feel that their voice is not heard. And people are saying, ‘Why should I vote, it’s not going to count anyways.’”
Anderson said he decided to run for a seat because he wants to give representation to all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.