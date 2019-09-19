Local first responders say they’re prepared for the arrival of thousands of people to downtown Bristol this weekend for the annual three-day Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Last year, more than 40,000 people converged on downtown to enjoy the festivities, which start today and ends Sunday night.
The police departments, fire departments, paramedics and public works departments of both cities work together to make sure the weekend is “as enjoyable and safe for everyone as we can,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Capt. Charlie Thomas.
With active shooters at large gatherings elsewhere in the country in recent years, local first responders say they’re ready to respond, if something were to happen in the Twin City.
“Active shooters are always a concern at events such as this, and we do everything we can to mitigate the possibility, starting with ensuring we have a very visible police presence in the festival footprint,” Thomas said.
Agencies on both sides of the state line receive intelligence updates from the state Fusion Centers, which are organizations that gather various threats and share them with local law enforcement.
“Without going into specifics and making potential threats aware of what we are doing behind the scenes to ensure the safety of festivalgoers, I’ll just say we take the safety of the citizens attending these events very seriously, and as new types of threats arise we take steps to prevent or mitigate them,” Thomas said. “This is one of the reasons why you will see the hard-armoring of the streets. This has been done in response to incidents such as Charlottesville where people have driven vehicles into the crowd.”
The cities place large vehicles in the roadway to protect the event.
For emergency management purposes, Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said the city has developed an incident action plan in case of a large scale emergency. Armstrong said the city has established a direct line of communication with the state emergency operations center through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
“Should we have the need to request state assistance, this will expedite our requests for help,” Armstrong said. “We will have dedicated staff monitoring the weekend events and communicating status reports to the state EOC as needed so that we all can anticipate any issues that might arise.”
Armstrong noted that many lessons were learned by first responders as a result of the deadly car attack in downtown Charlottesville in 2017 during the Unite the Right rally.
“We have predelegated areas of responsibility so that if something should occur, we already have someone assigned to handle the issue,” Armstrong said. “For example, we have a local medical doctor who will help manage our EMS operations. He will maintain medical oversight of our EMTs and paramedics to make sure we can provide the best emergency medical care possible. We will have assets located throughout the area downtown all weekend.”
Thomas, the police captain, said local departments have several planning meetings each year, discussing issues from the previous event and working to solve them for the next one.
“I cannot stress enough the team effort that goes into the planning and execution of this and other events within our area each year,” Thomas said.
For the Fire Department, Armstrong said additional staff will be on hand, which allows them to continue normal operations, but also provide quick access to patients in the crowded areas downtown. A backup ambulance will be in service this weekend.
The fire chief said personnel will be assigned to a backup truck due to the large number of vendors and tents, especially because they are close together downtown.
“The potential fire hazard is extreme so we try to be as prepared as we can,” Armstrong said.
The Fire Department coordinates with the Bristol Life Saving Crew, which will also have additional staff, an ambulance and EMS ATV in the downtown area.
One of the biggest threats to safety that first responders have seen is people being overcome by the heat in the large crowds, requiring a large EMS and fire contingency to assist with medical emergencies.
Temperatures this weekend in the Twin City will range from the low to mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. It will be mostly sunny every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.