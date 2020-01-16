GLADE SPRING, Va. -- Multiple crews are responding to a fire along East Glade Street in Glade Spring, Virginia.
Two buildings received damage in the blaze, according to fire officials. Glade Spring Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo said the cause of the fire is unknown, but he believes it may have been electrical in nature.
He added the buildings were once a brewery and restaurant and there are apartments upstairs, but they are unoccupied.
Several streets near town square have been blocked off. Stumbo said the roads will reopen once crews determine the area is safe.
Photos and video posted by Michael Woods via Facebook show emergency crews gathered around a brick building with smoke billowing from the front entrance.
