A fire destroyed a home on Carolina Avenue in Sullivan County early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a reported house fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Everyone escaped the fire and authorities rescued two dogs, according to Capt. Matt Kegley with the East Sullivan County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. 

Kegley said the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire, including the cause.

