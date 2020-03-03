BRISTOL, Va. — Four men will vie for two seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council, while three men and one woman are seeking two seats on the city School Board in the May 5 general election.
Incumbent Kevin Mumpower and Planning Commission member Ric Watts are the latest to qualify for the City Council. They join Councilman Anthony Farnum and Planning Commission Chairman Michael Pollard on the May 5 ballot.
Tuesday was the qualifying deadline.
Business owner and former School Board member Frank Goodpasture III, Ginger Fleenor and Jean Mulumba will join incumbent Tyrone Foster on the School Board ballot. Incumbent Ronald Cameron is not seeking reelection. All terms are four years.
Mumpower, 58, is completing his first term on the council, including two years as mayor. He cites his work on helping the city improve its financial position as the motivating factor for seeking a second term.
“Once I get into something, if I feel like I’ve accomplished what I set out to accomplish, I can walk away. But I feel like there is some work yet to be done,” Mumpower said Tuesday. “We’ve done a pretty decent job of putting some parameters around how much money we want to borrow and our financial policies, getting the city’s financial metrics up. … We’ve got a long ways to go to be where we need to be.”
Mumpower said the city needs to continue working to expand revenues and reduce costs. He is the manager of the Manufacturing Technology Center of Southwest Virginia and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in electrical engineering.
Watts, 50, will make his second run for a council seat, after conducting a write-in campaign in 2018.
“We’ve got some good opportunities coming down the road for the city. I want to make sure when those start coming in, such as the casino, that we’ll have a system in place to funnel that money where it needs to go,” Watts said. “At least 50% should go to pay down the debt … and the remainder to improve some of the infrastructure that has been ignored for the past 20 years — because of the debt — and taking care of our city employees with raises.”
Watts said the city shouldn’t pick winners in business and doesn’t need to operate a golf course or private businesses but should focus on public safety, education and providing economic opportunities for citizens.
Watts is a manager for Apple. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Virginia Intermont College and has completed additional training in project management.
In the School Board race, Goodpasture, 71, is president of Goodpasture Motor Co. He served seven years on the School Board during the 1990s, including as its chairman, and last served on the board in 2000.
“We [school division] had a lot of accomplishments, including rehabbing the middle school, getting the International Baccalaureate [program], and I had experience hiring two superintendents — which is the most important job of the School Board,” Goodpasture said. “I’m very concerned with our student population, which 70-plus percent is on free and reduced lunch [poverty level]. The challenges are numerous. I want to work with the board and the administration for continuous improvement in all areas for that challenged population, for curriculum, counseling and funding.”
Fleenor, 34, regularly attends board and City Council meetings and has children attending city schools.
“I feel like our school system could be a lot better than what it is,” Fleenor said. “The biggest thing that really got me into this is the kids and the teachers. In all the meetings I’ve been to, I’ve never heard any teachers get up and voice their concerns. To me, that’s not right, and it’s not fair because they’re the ones that are the most hands-on with our kids. … I feel like they [teachers] need more support than what I have personally seen for myself.”
Mulumba, 39, also has children attending city schools and said he wants to make a difference.
“I believe the curriculum has declined because they push more passing tests than teaching curriculum,” Mulumba said. “Our teachers are a very vital resource; they spend more time with our kids than a lot of parents do. They’re very good role models to our kids, and I feel we need to back them more, try to get them better pay … and I feel discipline within schools has been on the decline.”
The deadline to register to vote in the May 5 city election is April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.