ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Federal officials arrived Friday morning at the site where retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family survived a plane crash Thursday.
Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what caused the Cessna Citation to roll off the end of a runway at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport and burst into flames.
The NTSB will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday at the airport.
Earnhardt Jr., 44, his wife, Amy, 37, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, as well as two pilots, escaped from the burning plane after it crashed at 3:38 p.m. Thursday.
Gary Smith, director of the Elizabethton Carter County Emergency Management Agency, said he didn’t have any other updates Friday morning.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Earnhardt’s sister and general manager of JR Motorsports, has issued a few announcements on Twitter about the conditions of the passengers.
Everyone was safe and taken to the hospital for further evaluation, she said Thursday afternoon.
Early Friday morning, she tweeted thanks to “God, the angels among us, our pilots, first responders, medical staff, our NASCAR family and everyone that has reached out in whatever way to support us all.”