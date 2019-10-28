A fatal single-vehicle crash in Lee County on Monday morning is under investigation.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of Middle Wallens Creek Road at 12:30 a.m. Monday , according to a news release.

A 1994 Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The male driver, who was the only passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash, the release stated.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments