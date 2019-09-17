A fatal crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer in Buchanan County on Monday evening remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. on Monday in the 16,000 block of Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist died in the crash, according to a news release from VSP.
VSP continues to investigate the crash and did not release any other information Tuesday morning.
