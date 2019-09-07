Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.

Fatal officer involved shootings since 2014:

May 29, 2014, Ransom D. McCoy, 45, was shot and killed after fleeing from officers in Washington County, Virginia, and leading them to Sullivan County, Tennessee. Deputies from Washington County shot the man, according to the district attorney general. Sheriff Fred Newman said McCoy was wanted on several warrants when he fled from officers.

June 27, 2014, Michael W. Huffman, 56, was shot and killed by deputies in Washington County at a home near Damascus. Huffman had apparently earlier fired a weapon at a stray cat from his bathroom, according to a complaint that was later filed in U.S. District Court.

July 8, 2014, Dennis D. Morrell, 55, was shot and killed after Washington County deputies responded to a home on Rocky Branch Road to conduct a welfare check. His wife said she was only seeking help for him. Virginia State Police said Morrell threatened officers with a weapon.

July 2, 2016, Jonathan Lane Justiss, 50, was shot at a Bluff City Highway motel by Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers who said they were attempting to arrest him on warrants. Police Chief Blaine Wade said the man drew a weapon when officers entered the room and they fired in return.

Oct. 8, 2017, Roberto Avendano, 41, was shot and killed by Washington County deputies after they went to execute a search warrant at a home on Golden View Drive. Authorities said Avendano ran to an outbuilding, where he barricaded himself. The sheriff said Avendano swung a machete at deputies before he was shot.

May 8, 2018, Phillip Cameron Gibson II, 37, was shot and killed by Washington County deputies in Glade Spring following a lengthy pursuit that began in Abingdon. Authorities said that after running from his vehicle, he fell and then “swept” officers with his weapon when officers fired their guns.

July 23, 2018, Paul Meade, 71, was shot and killed at his home in Bristol, Virginia, after Police Department officers responded because he was having “suicidal thoughts,” according to police. Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy F. Evans Jr., who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, said Meade aimed a shotgun at officers, who then shot him in defense.

Feb. 23, 2019, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle, 65, responded to a welfare check at a home on U.S. Highway 11W and was fatally shot, authorities said. The suspect, Jackie Scott Pendergrass, 44, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

May 1, 2019, Timothy Manuel, a 28-year-old Bristol, Virginia man was shot and killed by Scott County deputies in the Hiltons community. The man was wanted on multiple warrants and had fired a shotgun at officers, leading to a manhunt, Sheriff Chris Holder said. He was later located, shots were exchanged and Manuel died as a result of the shooting, the sheriff said.

June 8, 2019, Jason Nash, 46, was shot and killed by a Bristol Tennessee Police Department officer when they attempted to serve him with a civil court order, according to the TBI. When officers entered a home on Crown Circle, they were “confronted” by Nash who “reached for a gun,” the TBI said.

June 10, 2019, Terry R. Frost, 32, of Kingsport, was shot and killed in Sullivan County after authorities said he dragged a deputy alongside the SUV he was driving. Officers had been attempting to serve active arrest warrants on him, the TBI said. The shooting occurred on Diana Avenue in western Sullivan County.

Sept. 3, 2019, Attilio Gilmartin, 30, was shot and killed by Sullivan County deputies and a Bluff City Police Department officer following a pursuit that ended on Silver Grove Road. The TBI said Gilmartin, who was wanted on multiple warrants, had fired shots at officers during the pursuit.