COVID-19 BTN Cloth Mask Distribution

Bristol Tennessee residents drive up to the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center Friday afternoon for free, reusable cloth face masks as a part of Governor Bill Lee's Unified-Command to curb the spread of the coronavirus. More than 300,000 masks are being distributed in Tennessee as a part of the this measure.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

The city of Bristol, Tennessee will continue to distribute free cloth face masks this Saturday as part of ongoing efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Masks will be given out in the parking lot of the city’s municipal building at 801 Anderson Street between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

People are asked to stay in their vehicles at the site and an individual has to be present to receive a mask.

Over 300,000 reusable masks are being distributed across Tennessee through an effort led by Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group, the release states.

The city started giving out its masks last week and said it will continue the campaign while supplies last.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance from each other amid the pandemic. The agency also urges individuals to wear cloth face coverings when they do go out into public spaces like grocery stores.

A cloth mask covering a person's mouth and nose can prevent the spread of the virus through respiratory droplets. The CDC has encouraged all Americans, including those who feel healthy, to wear a cloth mask in public because of evidence that asymptomatic individuals who have COVID-19 can infect others.

