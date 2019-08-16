When a plane carrying retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed in Elizabethton Thursday, the aircraft experienced a “hard landing,” bounced, departed the airport runway and caught fire, according to a description in a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration accident and incident notice.
The notification, released Friday, doesn’t contain any other new details about the Thursday afternoon crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.
Everyone aboard the Cessna Citation aircraft — Earnhardt Jr., 44, his wife, Amy, 37, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, and two crew members — survived the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Federal officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA arrived in Elizabethton Friday morning to investigate the crash. A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
“We want to reiterate our appreciation to the NASCAR community, first responders, medical staff, and race fans everywhere for the overwhelming support in the last 24 hours,” Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Earnhardt’s sister and general manager of JR Motorsports, said in a statement Friday afternoon.
She said everyone who was on the plane is doing well and they are assisting the FAA and NTSB with the investigation.