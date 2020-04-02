JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Two members of the East Tennessee State University community have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.
One of the cases involves a student and the other is an employee, according to a statement from an ETSU spokesman.
There is no connection between the cases and the university said the conditions for both the student and employee are continuing to improve.
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office is coordinating contact tracing for both individuals and will get in touch with people who may have been in contact with either case.
