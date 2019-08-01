BRISTOL, Va. — Elementary enrollment is expected to be higher when Bristol Virginia schools reopen next week.
Teacher in-service activities are underway, the convocation is this morning at Virginia High School, a series of open house events are scheduled next week, and students report back to the classroom next Thursday.
Preliminary registration numbers indicate kindergarten through second-grade enrollment will be up at two of the city’s four elementary schools compared to last year, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday.
The division receives additional state funding to limit class sizes in kindergarten through third grade, based on the number of students eligible for free or reduced price lunch under federal poverty guidelines. Those limits are 23 per classroom at Van Pelt Elementary, 21 at Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee and 19 at Highland View.
“At Stonewall Jackson, we’re right at the max already, and in two grade levels at Van Pelt — if everybody shows up who is on our roll — we’re already over. We anticipated that and already hired one additional teacher, but that doesn’t account for the other grade level and the potential of the third [grade level] to be over,” Perrigan said Thursday.
Van Pelt has the highest enrollment with 66 kindergarten students for three classes, 73 first-graders for three classes and 76 second-graders for three classes.
Final enrollment numbers may not be available until after Labor Day. Because of the increase, school officials agreed to some changes this week.
“Until the first few days of school, we’re stopping enrollment at those schools [Van Pelt, Stonewall Jackson]” Perrigan said. “If you live in the Van Pelt zone and are in kindergarten, first or second grade, we’ll take your registration papers, we’ll guarantee you’ll be in a kindergarten, first- or second-grade class somewhere, but we may not be able to accept it at Van Pelt. It’s the same at Stonewall Jackson. We have plenty of room in kindergarten, first and second grades at Highland View and Washington-Lee.”
If that trend holds after classes begin, it may prompt another action, he said.
“If we’re sitting here in the middle of September and October and still have numbers like these, unfortunately, we’ll have to talk about rezoning,” Perrigan said. “I don’t think that’s anything anybody wants to do, especially since it seems like we’re on the cusp of maybe potentially building a new elementary school. That would require another rezoning.”
In previous joint meetings, the School Board and City Council have discussed the possibility of constructing a school somewhere in the center of the city and closing Highland View and Washington-Lee.
The council also provided $200,000 for the design and installation of security vestibules at the entrances of the elementary schools and to modify existing bathrooms to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The prebid conference was held Thursday, and the deadline for bids is Aug. 13.
Van Pelt has already been a center of activity this summer as school maintenance personnel and contractors worked since May to relocate the school office to the front of the building and nearly completed two new fifth-grade classrooms in previously open spaces.
“We plan to have the office area in service by Aug. 8. The cabinetry will be coming in [today], and our cleaning will occur after that,” said Bill Buckles, the division’s director of maintenance, transportation and facilities. “The secure vestibule will be completed by Sept. 1. We’ll move the [old] office and get everybody situated and then make a classroom out of the old office.”
That vestibule is funded by a state safety grant and requires a private contractor to install, Perrigan said.
About eight school maintenance workers plus contractors are wrapping up a 5,000-square-foot renovation in roughly 60 days, Buckles said.
Work at the other schools won’t begin until later this year.
“Due to the nature of the construction in some of the main areas of the schools, we have asked as part of the bid process that contractors plan to do their work on nights and weekends, so hopefully there will be very limited distraction to our students,” Perrigan said. “We hope to have all of that finished up over Christmas break.”
When classes resume, Perrigan said teachers and administrators will look to be “trauma-responsive” to needs of students. Trauma refers to adverse childhood experiences — from domestic violence, drug abuse or other circumstances in the home to hunger and poverty, which are roadblocks to learning.
“Before we can feed them academically, we’ve got to take care of their psychological, their emotional and even their basic needs,” he said. “There are a lot of places with more poverty but not a lot of places in our area where you have more concentrated poverty. … We try to take care of those needs first — fill their bellies, then fill their brains.”
During 2018-19, the division provided 634,000 meals and snacks for about 2,200 students, including summer programs and during holiday breaks. That number is expected to increase this year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program for students in low-income areas.
“Last year, five of six schools, every student, regardless of their family’s income, received breakfast and lunch at no cost. This year, Virginia High has been added to that list so all of our students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost,” Perrigan said. “At five of our six schools, students participating in after-school activities, they will receive dinner as well.”
Stonewall Jackson isn’t included because it has minimal after-school activities.