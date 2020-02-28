Legislation that would force closing the Dominion Energy hybrid power plant in Virginia City by 2030 is advancing in the Virginia General Assembly, but an amendment may extend its life.
On Thursday, the state Senate voted 23-17 to advance House Bill 1526, also termed the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House held a third reading Friday with a substitute version of Senate Bill 851. A conference committee is expected to resolve differences in the bills.
During a lengthy Thursday debate, state Sen. Ben Chaffin, R-Lebanon, successfully urged the Senate to accept an amendment to extend the closing deadline from 2030 to 2050. The $2 billion Dominion hybrid energy plant began operating in Wise County in 2012 and burns a mixture of coal, waste coal and biomass. It was waste coal — also called gob coal, which was left on the surface across the region — that was at the heart of Chafin’s argument.
“That [gob] coal affects our water quality in Southwest Virginia. It leeches into our streams, it leeches into our headwaters of these rivers,” Chafin said on the Senate floor. “It leeches into the Clinch River, which is the most biodiverse waterway in the western hemisphere. … The legislature [previously] embraced having this center clean up those messes and bring Southwest Virginia back to its former grandeur.”
Since the plant opened, more than 3.5 million tons of gob coal have been cleaned up, Chafin said.
“My floor amendment puts the date back to 2050 and lets the Virginia City hybrid energy center continue to operate and continue to do the things needed for it to do in order to clean up Southwest Virginia,” Chafin said. “We’ve got a plant operating in a magnificent way that no other plant in the commonwealth has ever operated in. It deserves a second look.”
The plant is designated as one of the cleanest burning facilities in North America, provides power for 150,000 homes and has generated about 500 jobs both at the facility and for related businesses.
The facility contributes about $6 million in tax revenues to Wise County and the town of St. Paul, Chafin told the Senate.
Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Falls Church, said Dominion officials agreed to shutter the plant in 2030 during meetings while the bill was being developed. Saslaw also claimed the plant only operates about 25% of the time, but Chafin said he’d heard none of that from Dominion officials he met with, and Dominion supported the amendment.
Dominion officials didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
The bill establishes a schedule where Dominion Energy Virginia and American Electric Power — which supplies power to much of Southwest Virginia through its Appalachian Power division — would be required to retire all electric generation plants in Virginia that emit any carbon as a byproduct of generating electricity. That includes both coal and natural gas-fired power plants.
Both utilities would further be required to “construct, acquire or enter into agreements to purchase generating capacity in the Commonwealth using energy derived from sunshine or onshore wind.”
Under the bills, both utilities and their suppliers would be required to “produce their electricity from 100 percent renewable sources by 2045” for Dominion and 2050 by American Electric. Both require the utilities to construct or acquire between 400 and 2700 megawatts of energy storage capacity by 2035 and impose other restrictions.
Other area lawmakers were critical of the legislation.
“HB1526 is one of the most obvious examples of the Democratic Party’s national policy agenda being weaponized against Virginia’s people and longstanding energy producers,” Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, said. “Energy production has been an economic engine for both Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth as a whole for almost two centuries. As originally drafted, HB1526 targeted coal-fired plants for mandatory retirement by 2030, which would significantly affect Southwest Virginia as well as establish a competitive advantage for energy producers outside of the state, who we will eventually have to buy electricity from.”
Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, said he hopes a compromise can be struck.
“I consider the Clean Economy Act one of the most destructive bills to Southwest Virginia that I have ever encountered while serving as a member of the House. I personally met with the governor’s office to plead the case for Southwest Virginia. I am hopeful the governor will strongly support our delegation’s effort to amend the legislation,” Morefield wrote in an email.
Also this week, both chambers advanced House Bill 981 and Senate Bill 1027, which commit Virginia to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, although some changes are needed to finalize differences.
The initiative is a carbon-trading program in place in 10 northeastern states designed to reduce carbon emissions from gas- and coal-fired power plants by putting a price on carbon.
It calls for 45% of the funds generated by auctioning off the carbon credits to be dedicated to a new flood control fund, 55% would go to the Department of Housing and Community Development to support “low-income energy efficiency programs, including those for eligible housing developments,” according to the legislation. The balance would go for administration.
Localities would access the flood control fund with monies to be used “primarily for the purpose of creating a low-interest loan program to help residents and businesses implementing flood prevention and protection projects and studies in areas that are subject to recurrent flooding as confirmed by a locality-certified floodplain manager,” according to the legislation.
“The state of Virginia is like a house being overwhelmed by the big storm of climate change. But today, the General Assembly made a down payment on reinforcing the foundation of that house while addressing the core cause of the storm itself,” according to a written statement by Harrison Wallace, Virginia director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. “By passing this bill, we will make polluters pay for their climate damage. We will then invest that money in home weatherization for low-income Virginians and sea level rise adaptation for vulnerable coastal residents.”
