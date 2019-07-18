Motorists can expect traffic delays near mile marker 13 on Interstate 81 North Thursday morning due to emergency road work.
The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic information website. This is near exit 13 in Washington County.
Virginia State Police were alerted at 10:22 a.m. Thursday that at least five vehicles on I-81 struck debris in the road near exit 13, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email.
The vehicles got flat tires and state police notified VDOT to help identify where the debris came from, Geller said.
Traffic backups are at about 2 miles as of 11:21 a.m.
A VDOT spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.