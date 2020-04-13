ABINGDON, Va. — Emergency crews rescued 18 people from an apartment complex off Woodby Lane near Abingdonearly Monday morning as flooding along Wolf Creek crept into residential units.

All of the residents made it out safely and no injuries were reported, according to Theresa Kingsley, Washington County’s emergency management coordinator.

Residents were taken to a nearby Quality Inn and are being assisted by the Red Cross, Kingsley said.

In recent years, major rain events have caused flooding into parts of the complex’s parking area, but waters have not entered into the units before, said Katrina Davidson, one of the residents who was displaced.

“It’s never gotten this bad,” she said.

Davidson, 32, stood on the gravel entrance to the complex as she watched the water rush by around 8 a.m. Monday morning. She said the water had started receding and she was hoping it would eventually be low enough that she could get her cat, Artemis, from her apartment.

Her other cat, Autumn, was saved during the initial rescue effort and was waiting in her nearby Jeep.

Davidson said she was working her shift as a paramedic with Sullivan County EMS when she received a call around 3 a.m. from the apartment complex’s property manager about the flooding.

 She returned home around 3:30 a.m. and helped get people out of the boat as the Washington County Life Saving Crew moved the residents out of the units.

 She said she was thankful her neighbors made it out safely by about 5 a.m. 

“This is fixable — you dry out, you pick up, you move on,” she said. “Clothes, shoes, furniture can all be replaced, but you can’t replace life.”

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments