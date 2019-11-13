KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Elton John is set to perform in Knoxville next June, according to a slate of new tour dates the singer released Wednesday.
Tickets for the June 6 show at the Thompson-Boling Arena are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22, although American Express customers can buy tickets starting 10 a.m. Thursday. VIP packages also go on sale Thursday.
John’s stop in Knoxville is part of an extended North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in September 2018 and is set to finish in 2021.
The Knoxville performance was one of 24 new shows in the U.S. and Canada announced Wednesday.
More information on tickets is available at eltonjohn.com/tours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.