KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Elton John is set to perform in Knoxville next June, according to a slate of new tour dates the singer released Wednesday.

Tickets for the June 6 show at the Thompson-Boling Arena are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22, although American Express customers can buy tickets starting 10 a.m. Thursday. VIP packages also go on sale Thursday.

John’s stop in Knoxville is part of an extended North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in September 2018 and is set to finish in 2021.

The Knoxville performance was one of 24 new shows in the U.S. and Canada announced Wednesday.

More information on tickets is available at eltonjohn.com/tours.

