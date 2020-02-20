When Arnold and Jeanie Hopland boarded the Diamond Princess at a Japanese port last month, the Elizabethton couple never dreamed what was supposed to be a 14-day trip through east and southeast Asia would end with them quarantined on a coronavirus-infected cruise ship.
Those two weeks have now turned into a month, and the Hoplands aren’t sure when they’ll return home to Northeast Tennessee.
On board what Arnold Hopland, a 75-year-old physician, calls a “petri dish” for potential infection, the couple spent the first half of this month confined to a cabin with a few pieces of furniture, like a bed and desk, and a bathroom with a shower and toilet, though they have had access to phones and Wi-Fi.
They could venture out on deck, but only for an hour each day. They were told to stand at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and avoid personal contact.
The couple missed an evacuation flight back to the U.S. earlier this week after Jeanie, 74, tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus and was taken to a hospital.
Still, the couple’s luggage left the country on a plane to Texas, Arnold Hopland said in a phone interview from his cabin, where he remains quarantined while his wife stays in the hospital.
Since their luggage was lost, the Hoplands were provided with a couple of T-shirts and some toiletries, he said.
“They delivered us a little box with toothpaste, a razor,” he said. “I decided I’m not going to shave until this is over with. I’ve got a pretty good beard right now, so nobody will recognize me when I get back.”
The ship was quarantined after a passenger was officially confirmed to have the strain of coronavirus that public health officials are calling COVID-19. Japanese authorities requested that no one be allowed to disembark when it arrived in Yokohama on Feb. 3. Officials then checked the health status of the other passengers, and a 14-day quarantine started Feb. 5.
The virus spread, and at least 531, or 14%, of the Diamond Princess’s original 3,711 passengers had confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Those who tested positive were taken to nearby health care facilities, while those who did not remained on the Diamond Princess. Officials started allowing people who tested negative to exit the ship this week as the quarantine ended, and the U.S. chartered two flights out of Japan for its citizens Monday.
The Hoplands came close to boarding one of those flights but were forced to change plans at the last minute, Arnold Hopland said.
“As we were walking out the door to go get on the evacuation flight, we were stopped by an officer who said, ‘Oh, you can’t leave, your wife has tested positive,’” Arnold Hopland said.
Jeanie Hopland was asymptomatic, but she was taken to a Toyko-area hospital, her husband said.
Still, at the same time that 328 other Americans boarded the planes, positive test results came back for 14 passengers. Those passengers were still allowed to return to the U.S., where they are receiving medical treatment. Other passengers were placed into a 14-day quarantine period upon return.
Arnold Hopland remains on the ship in an extended quarantine because of his close contact with his wife, but he said they’ve been in constant communication. Before she departed, Arnold said they enabled her phone for international calls, downloaded a Japanese-to-English translation app and turned on location sharing so he could keep track of her.
Arnold Hopland said Wednesday that his wife has now tested negative for the virus, but she still needs to get a second negative result before being released from the hospital. He said he’s urging his wife to go to the U.S. Embassy when she is released, and the couple has been keeping family apprised of their situation.
In the meantime, he is still stuck aboard the Diamond Princess.
He said he hasn’t been out of his room for the past couple of days and has been busy talking with reporters, government officials and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, his congressman in Tennessee’s 1st District.
More than 100 U.S. citizens are still on the Diamond Princess or in Japanese hospitals, according to information released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s not clear when the Hoplands will be able to board a plane to the U.S.
Arnold Hopland faces a minimum 14-day travel restriction after he departs the Diamond Princess, according to a letter from U.S. officials he shared with the Bristol Herald Courier on Wednesday.
“This action has been taken because you are reasonably suspected of having had an exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. If you travel while infectious with COVID-19, regardless of whether you have symptoms, it is possible you could transmit your infection to others,” the letter reads.
He has not been diagnosed with COVID-19, but he said he wouldn’t be surprised if he became infected.
Although Hopland said he’d probably still face another quarantine period in the U.S., he said he’s grateful for Roe’s assistance, and he’s hoping American officials will arrange another flight home.
“I greatly appreciate the work that was done to safely evacuate over 300 Americans off of the Diamond Princess this weekend,” Roe said in a statement Wednesday. “I am continuing to work closely with U.S. government officials to ensure those who remain in Japan will receive quality care. This is one of the most challenging public health situations I can recall, and a major thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly so the rest of these Americans can be brought back home.”
Arnold Hopland said the ordeal raises larger questions about how public health and government officials respond to potential epidemics, particularly with more severe viruses.
Although he expressed frustration with the amount of time it is taking to help those who had been on the ship, he said he shares public officials’ concerns about containing COVID-19 from spreading even further.
“I’m in good health. I may be old, but I ain’t worn out. So I’m not concerned about if I get it or not,” Hopland said. “But I don’t want to be Typhoid Mary in my neighborhood, you know; I’m concerned about spreading this thing much more than I am about my personal safety.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.