Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...IN TENNESSEE, SEQUATCHIE AND BLEDSOE COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&